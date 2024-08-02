Croatian parents drive 200km before realising daughter is missing

Zagreb: Parents travelling in Croatia on Friday realised after driving 200 kilometres they had left their 11-year-old daughter at a highway rest area, police said.

An employee at the Rascane rest area in southern Croatia informed police that a woman had called saying her child, a foreign citizen, was missing, according to a police statement that did not specify her nationality.

Officers found the girl, who was unharmed but scared and crying, at the rest area where the frightened parents arrived a few hours later.

The mother said they had been travelling in a group with several cars, and had assumed her daughter was in one of them.

No charges were filed, the statement said.