There’s a reason this has not happened before - our nation does not tolerate this hatred

Dubai: Waking up to this horrific news was something I never expected, as New Zealand has never been a home of hatred.

I was disgusted when I read about what the perpetrators did – this is not what we stand for. We are a peace-loving nation, and I am humbled by the reaction of my fellow Kiwis taking to social media chanting: “This is not who we are” - and truly this is not us.

There is a reason why this has not happened before and it’s because our nation does not tolerate this hatred and I pray this will not happen again. - Mohammad Jihad

We won’t sit back and let a few psychopaths terrorise us or our peaceful way of life. There is a reason why this has not happened before and it’s because our nation does not tolerate this hatred and I pray this will not happen again.

I am confident that this will bring the people of our nation closer and we will prevail. May the victims rest in peace, and my heart goes out to all their family and friends.

“Kia kaha Aotearoa” (Stay strong, New Zealand)