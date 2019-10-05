Australian foreign minister says blogger, her fiance have been released

British-Australian Jolie King and her fiance Mark Firkin pictured in April 2018 at Pasih Uug Beach in Indonesia. Image Credit: Social media

MELBOURNE, Australia: Australian foreign minister says Australian-British blogger and her fiance have been released in Iran after 3 months.

British-Australian Jolie King and Mark Firkin, an Australian, were arrested in Iran in July while undertaking a round-the-world trip they were documenting online.

Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, construction manager, were arrested in July after they were caught operating the drone near Tehran without a licence.

The pair were in the country while undertaking a round-the-world driving expedition they had been documenting online that started in Western Australia and was due to finish in London.

The couple in Gilgit-Baltistan, in northern Pakistan, in one of their final Instagram posts on July 9. Image Credit: Instagram

The couple's families said the whole situation is a 'misunderstanding' and that they were unaware of the strict drone laws employed by the country.

This photo, posted in September 2016, shows the couple as they began preparing for their trip by kitting out a Toyota Landcruiser as a makeshift camper van. Image Credit: Instagram