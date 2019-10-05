MELBOURNE, Australia: Australian foreign minister says Australian-British blogger and her fiance have been released in Iran after 3 months.
British-Australian Jolie King and Mark Firkin, an Australian, were arrested in Iran in July while undertaking a round-the-world trip they were documenting online.
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, construction manager, were arrested in July after they were caught operating the drone near Tehran without a licence.
The pair were in the country while undertaking a round-the-world driving expedition they had been documenting online that started in Western Australia and was due to finish in London.
The couple's families said the whole situation is a 'misunderstanding' and that they were unaware of the strict drone laws employed by the country.
The couple walked away from their '9-5 grind' to travel overland across the world. They gegan from their "humble little home" in Western Australia.