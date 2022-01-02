Dubai: Dozens of Lebanese have reportedly been injured during the New Year's Eve celebrations, which turned into a nightmare with many people using heavy weapons, including machine guns and B7 bomb shells.
Video clips documenting the scary night have gone viral on social media where heavy fire from various military-grade weapons can be heard, making the NYE celebrations look almost like war. Even, B7 bomb shells were used, which resulted in dozens of civilians being injured due to this indiscriminate use of firearms.
Some of those injured were taken to hospital while others were treated onsite.
Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Interior, the Army Command and the Internal Security Forces warned people against violent celebrations; however, many citizens had disobeyed such warnings.