Jaafar thankful for his speedy recovery, recounts his experience dealing with the disease

Image Credit: Screengrab

A video circulating on social media with over 13 thousand views shows a man by the name of Jaafar in Bahrain recounting his recovery from coronavirus.

Jaafar, the man in the red shirt, says he is thankful for his speedy recovery and recounts his experience dealing with the disease.

“The experience was tough, of course. What matters is the mindset. If you have a positive mindset, everything will resolve smoothly. [To others still undergoing treatment], I advise them to have patience. Patience is the most important part of this.”

People in Bahrain and the GCC express their joy in the comments, for Jaafar’s recovery and pray for others still in treatment.