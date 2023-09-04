Dubai: A striking resemblance to the late Muammar Gaddafi turned heads on the streets of Libya as a former dictator’s look-alike made an unexpected appearance.
The surprising spectacle unfolded during the celebration of the 54th anniversary of the Al Fateh revolution, held last Friday, with chants of support from former regime loyalists adding to the unique ambiance.
The Gaddafi doppelganger’s similarity to the late dictator drew immediate attention, capturing the curiosity and fascination of onlookers across the nation.
Every aspect, from his attire to the way he wore his turban, his hairstyle, facial features and even hand gestures bore an uncanny resemblance to Gaddafi.
Accompanied by security personnel, the doppelgänger made stops during his street appearance, notably laying a wreath to honour the victims of the February 17 revolution in the city of Bani Walid.
This act was greeted with fervent chants from onlookers, proclaiming “Long live the leader... Long live the conqueror”.
Social media platforms were abuzz with images and footage of the Gaddafi lookalike, underscoring the enduring influence of the late leader, who continues to hold a significant place in the minds of many, years after his demise.
The events of Friday marked the 54th year since the “Fateh Revolution of September” which catapulted Gaddafi to power in 1969, a significant era in Libyan history which remains fresh in collective memory, particularly amidst a stalled political process and disrupted election plans in the country.
This year, the remembrance ceremonies were extensive, enveloping various cities across northern, central and southern Libya.
Regions with strong allegiance to the bygone regime, such as Sirte and Bani Walid, saw substantial gatherings.
Dozens took to the streets, brandishing images of Gaddafi and his son, Saif Al Islam Gaddafi, along with the distinctive green flags that symbolized his regime, in a potent demonstration of the enduring impact of Gaddafi’s rule and the complexities of Libyan politics and identity.