Chaker said she hopes to counteract stereotypes of Arabic music as traditional and monolithic. “When you say ‘French music’ you think of the avant-garde,” she said. “You’re saying Messiaen or Debussy. It’s not the same with Arabic music. And I would like this to change. Because if a tradition is to survive, it has to come out of its box. To witness a contemporary life and a future, it has to be questioned.”