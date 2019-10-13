Image from police of mom and daughter. Image Credit: Supplied

Beirut: A video showing a policeman taking a girl away from her mother’s arms to give her over to her father inside a police station in Lebanon went viral on Saturday.

A member of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces [ISF] was shown in the video [posted early morning on Twitter and Facebook] to be carrying the crying girl away from the mother’s arms to hand her over to her father as part of enforcing a judge’s order in Joub Jannine police station.

Joub Jannine is a village located in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.

Shortly after well know journalists and media figures shared the video on their social media accounts.

The incident was heavily criticized and users accused the policeman of being biased, unmerciful and abusing his authority to forcibly take the girl from her mother.

Renowned journalist Dima Sadek posted on her Twitter the video that she described as ‘very disturbing’ and tweeted that the policeman forcibly took the girl from her mother to hand her to the father while implementing a Jaafari Court ruling.

Under the impression that they had perceived from the video images, sympathizers condemned the Jaafari Court [Shiite Personal Status Court] decision to grant custody to the father.

In dozens of tweeps, the judges were accused of being prejudiced against women and were also labeled as ‘bigoted’ saying they ‘constantly favored men to women in their judgements over children’s custody and visitation hours’.

As the controversy continued spreading like fire on social media, the ISF issued a statement clarifying that the policeman was implementing a court judge’s order in his capacity as a law enforcement officer.