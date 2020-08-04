At least 10 people were killed in the Beirut Port explosion: Medical sources

A picture shows the scene of a huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

An eye witness told Gulf News that they saw a plane drop something before the blast.

Lebanese Public Security General, Abass Ibrahim after visiting the area of explosiong said in a statment that "the explosion is definitly not a fireworks depot, but a highly explosive material that was kept there and investigation is on."

Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses. Also reported countless casualties from the explosion

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Governor of Beirut speaking to media said that a firefighting team has been lost and their wherabouts are not known. Adding that what happened today is similar to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. People walk at scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. Firefighters at the scene of the blast

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street," said a Reuters witness.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

The explosions "caused dozens of injuries," a security source said.

Piers Morgan tweeted saying "Family members in Cyprus telling me they heard the #Beirut explosion from there, over 100 miles away."

An AFP correspondent at the scene said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire shopfronts destroyed, windows shattered and many cars wrecked.

Injured people were walking in the street, while outside the Clemenceau Medical Centre, dozens of wounded people, many covered in blood, were rushing to be admitted to the centre, including children.

Destroyed cars had been abandoned in the street with their airbags inflated.

The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

Hamad Hasan, Lebanon's Minister of Health, said: " A large number of wounded are now arriving in bad condition to hospitals as a result of the Beirut explosion."

Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020 Image Credit: Reuters

The explosions also come as Lebanon awaits the verdict on Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, killed in a huge truck bomb attack.

Four alleged members of the Shiite Muslim fundamentalist group Hezbollah are on trial in absentia at the court in the Netherlands over the huge Beirut suicide bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people.