Cairo: A Palestinian doctor, who was treating the victims of Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, was devastated when he saw his son’s body was brought to the hospital.
Other members of his family were also at the hospital on Sunday with injuries after Israeli bombs hit their home in the Strip.
A video circulating on social media shows the doctor attempting to console his apparently grieving wife while another son is crying and grabbing him by the back.
Israel has targeted the Gaza Strip, an impoverished Palestinian enclave populated by around 2.3 million people, by a sustained airstrike campaign after Hamas, who rules the territory, carried out a daring surprise attack on October 7 from Gaza.
Israel has also stopped food, electricity, fuel and medicines from entering the enclave as part of an inexorable blockade on Gaza amid a planned ground incursion.
Medical facilities in Gaza are stretched to their limits as they are running out of medical supplies and fuel, health groups have warned.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the health system in Gaza is at a breaking point.
“Time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe if fuel and life-saving health and humanitarian supplies cannot be urgently delivered to the Gaza Strip amidst the complete blockade,” WHO said in a statement.
“Hospitals have only a few hours of electricity each day as they are forced to ration depleting fuel reserves and rely on generators to sustain the most critical functions. Even these functions will have to cease in a few days, when fuel stocks are due to run out.”
WHO said the impact would be devastating for the most vulnerable patients, including the injured who need lifesaving surgery, patients in intensive care units, and newborns depending on care in incubators.