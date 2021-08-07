Cairo: Veteran Egyptian actress Dalal Abdulaziz died on Saturday after having been in hospital for nearly four months due to complications related to COVID-19. She was 61.
Her death came almost three months after the departure of her husband, Samir Ghanem, one of Egypt’s prominent comedians.
Abdulaziz’s death was confirmed by her son-in-law, Ramy Radwan, a TV host.
“The kindest heart in the world, Dalal Abdulaziz, did not like to leave her lover [late husband] and went to join him in the paradise,” Radwan tweeted.
Since she was hospitalised along with her husband last April after catching COVID-19, her health condition has been at the centre of public and media attention in Egypt and the Arab world. She was not informed of Ghanem’s death apparently to spare her a shock, according to media reports.
The couple married in 1984 and had two children Dunia and Emmy, who are now famous actresses.
Launching an acting career in 1977, Abdulaziz has performed in dozens of films, TV series and stage shows, some of them with her husband.
Her most popular films include “Sleeping in Honey” a political comedy starring top comedian Adel Imam and “Girls’ Secrets”, a teen drama.