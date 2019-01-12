US troops are still working with a partner known as the Syrian Democratic Forces to stamp out the last Daesh holdouts in the Middle Euphrates River Valley near the Iraqi border. Trump has asserted that Daesh in Syria is defeated, but others have said a continued US military presence is necessary to prevent a resurgence of the group. Two weeks before Trump announced he was ordering a pullout, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US still had a long way to go in training local Syrian forces to stabilise areas ridden of Daesh. He said it would take 35,000 to 40,000 local forces in northeastern Syria to maintain security, but only about 20 per cent had been trained.