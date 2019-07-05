Ship intercepted in Gibraltar was breaking international sanctions on Tehran: Bolton

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton. Image Credit: AP

Washington: White House National Security Advisor John Bolton applauded the interception by Britain's Gibraltar Thursday of a supertanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, saying the ship was breaking international sanctions on Tehran.

"Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions," Bolton tweeted.