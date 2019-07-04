President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 1, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned Iran Wednesday its threats could “come back to bite” after Tehran vowed to exceed the maximum uranium enrichment level allowed by a landmark 2015 nuclear accord.

“Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to ‘any amount we want’ if there is no new Nuclear Deal,” Trump tweeted, referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.