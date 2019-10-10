Civilians ride a pickup truck as smoke billows following Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras Al Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border on October 9, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: A bipartisan group of US senators said Wednesday they have agreed on far-reaching sanctions to be slapped on Nato ally Turkey if its forces do not withdraw from neighbouring Syria.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he and Democrat Chris Van Hollen are introducing legislation that would freeze all US assets of Turkey’s political leadership, and impose sanctions on entities that do business with Turkey’s military or with oil and gas companies that service its armed forces.

Graham and several other US lawmakers are furious over President Donald Trump’s sudden military withdrawal from positions in northern Syria, blasting the move as a betrayal of Kurdish forces who for years have helped fight militants.