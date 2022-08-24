Washington: The US military said on Tuesday it carried out a strike in Syria’s Deir Al Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
The military’s Central Command said in a statement such strikes were aimed at protecting US forces from attack by Iran-backed groups. It cited one such incident on Aug. 15, which Reuters has reported involved drone attack on a compound run by coalition and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters, with no casualties.
The statement about Tuesday’s US strike did not mention whether there were any casualties.