Meeting comes day after Haftar announced his forces were marching on Tripoli

The head of Libya’s UN-backed unity government, Fayez Al Sarraj, shakes hands with military and security commanders of the government forces who supervised recapture of the checkpoint 27 in Janzour. Image Credit: AFP

Tripoli: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was flying to eastern Libya on Friday to meet commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are advancing on the capital Tripoli now held by an internationally-recognised government.

Troops allied to the Tripoli government moved more vehicles from the western city of Misrata to Tripoli to defend the capital against Haftar’s forces, who are allied to a parallel administraion in the east, residents said.

The advances by the Benghazi-based eastern forces marked a dramatic escalation of a power struggle that has dragged on in Libya since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

They also surprised the United Nations, whose Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had been in Tripoli this week to help organise a reconciliation national conference later this month.

Guterres, who spent the night in the heavily fortified UN compound in a Tripoli suburb, will also go to Tobruk, another eastern city, to meet lawmakers of the House of Representatives, also allied to Haftar.

“My aim remains the same: avoid a military confrontation. I reiterate that there is no military solution for the Libyan crisis, only a political one,” Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Late on Thursday, the assembly president, Aguila Saleh, issued a statement welcoming the offensive, a spokesman said.

Since Gaddafi’s downfall, the country has been divided between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and the parallel administration allied to Haftar.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) forces on Thursday took Gharyan, a city some 80 km south of Tripoli after brief skirmishes with forces allied to Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Al Serraj.

But the LNA did not succeed in taking a checkpoint west of the capital in a bid to close the coastal road to Tunisia, Tripoli’s main artery.

An armed group allied to the LNA withdrew overnight from the so-called Gate 27, 27 km west of Tripoli, which was abandoned in the morning, a Reuters reporter said.

The renwed confrontation is a setback for the United Nations and Western countries which have been trying to mediate between Serraj and Haftar, who met in Abu Dhabi last month to discuss a power-sharing deal.

The conference the United Nations is helping to organise is aimed at forging agreement on a road map for elections to resolve the prolonged instability in Libya, an oil producer and a hub for refugees and migrants trekking across the Sahara in the hope of reaching Europe.

Haftar’s biggest opponent is Misrata, a western city that is home to strong forces which also have aircraft, analysts say.