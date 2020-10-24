Libya UN treaty peace ceasefire
This handout photo released on October 23, 2020 by the United Nations Office in Geneva shows Head of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces delegation A. Amhimmid Mohammed Alamami (left) and Head of the Government of National Accord’s (GNA) military delegation Ahmed Ali Abushahma shaking hands next to deputy special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams on October 23, 2020 in Geneva. Image Credit: AFP
Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday welcomed the permanent ceasefire agreement between Libya’s warring factions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated that a political solution under the supervision of the United Nations is the only way to end the conflict in Libya.

The statement stated that the UAE considers the ceasefire agreement an important step on the way to achieving a political settlement and making good on the aspirations of the Libyan people to build a promising future based on stability, peace and prosperity, in line with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and the Cairo Declaration.