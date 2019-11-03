Anwar Gargash Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: The UAE relations with Sudan are “historical” and Arab support for contemporary Sudan is “necessary”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash has said.

He was commenting on remarks by secretary-general of Sudan’s Communist Party Mohammad Mokhtar Al Khatib who underestimated UAE and Saudi efforts in his country after the army’s ouster of long-time ruler Hassan Al Bashir earlier this year.

“His statement and passive approach to the UAE-Saudi role in supporting stability and peaceful transition in Sudan is regrettable,” Dr Gargash said in a tweet.

He added that Al Khatib’s view may have been based on “old ideological concepts” linked to his communist party.

“Our relations with Khartoum are historical and the Arab role in supporting Sudan in its current circumstances is necessary,” Dr Gargash added.

On Friday, Al Khatib, speaking at a seminar in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, accused Abu Dhabi and Riyadh of “conspiring to abort the Sudanese revolution.”

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have stepped up their assistance to Sudan since Al Bashir’s ouster in April in response to months-long street protests against his regime.

In April, the UAE and Saudi Arabia offered $3 billion in aid to help revive Sudan’s ailing economy.

The sum included $500 million in a deposit at Sudan’s central bank to shore up its local pound.