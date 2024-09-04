What is Philadelphi Corridor?

The Philadelphi Corridor is a strip — only 100 metres wide in some places — that runs 14km along the Gaza side of the Egypt border, has been a focal point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The corridor, including the Rafah crossing, was Gaza’s main outlet to the outside world not under Israeli control until Israel captured it in May during its ground offensive.

Before 2005, the 1979 Camp David peace treaty allowed a limited Israeli military presence in the corridor but prohibited heavy armour. Following Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, responsibility for the corridor fell to Egypt and the Palestinian Authority, with 750 Egyptian police deployed to combat smuggling. However, when Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, the corridor became a point of contention. Israel reasserted control over it in May 2024 amid ongoing military operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters argue that conceding control of the corridor would reward Hamas for their actions and believe that sustained military pressure is necessary to defeat Hamas, recover hostages, and ensure long-term security for Israel.

Palestinians, on the other hand, view any Israeli presence in Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor, as military occupation that could exacerbate the conflict. They also worry that Israeli control could prolong the closure of the Rafah crossing, which has been crucial for Gaza’s humanitarian needs and movement since the blockade began in 2007.

Egypt is deeply opposed to any Israeli military presence along the Gaza border and has refused to reopen its side of the Rafah crossing unless the Gaza side is returned to Palestinian control.

It has accused Israel of violating annexes to the landmark 1979 peace treaty pertaining to Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza that regulate the deployment of forces along the border. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The international community’s stance on the corridor varies. US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council have called for a complete Israeli withdrawal, but the specific status of the corridors remains unresolved. Egyptian officials, strongly opposed to an Israeli military presence along the Gaza border, have refused to reopen their side of the Rafah crossing without returning control to the Palestinians. The US has not publicly taken a position on the corridor issue, while Hamas accuses it of supporting Israeli demands.