Abu Dhabi: The UAE supports the call from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, and President Joe Biden of the United States to finalize the ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees.
The UAE urges the parties to respond to the call to resume urgent discussions on 15th August 2024.
As outlined by the three leaders, the agreement currently on the table would end the suffering of the people of Gaza and the hostages and their families. The UAE hopes that the parties will not delay this any further.
Finally, the UAE reiterates its deep appreciation and complete support for the tireless mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach an agreement to end the