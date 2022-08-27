Dubai: A two-year-old boy has died in Morocco after falling into a 20-meter-deep water well, local media reported.
Despite the fact that rescuers reached out to the boy in less than an hour, he was found dead. Morocco authorities said that the boy fell into the well on Thursday night.
The incident brought back memories of the Rayane tragedy earlier this year. In February, the five-year-old child was trapped within a 32-metre-deep abandoned hole for more than four days as rescue teams attempted to safely extract him.
Rescue teams had to dig through hundreds of metres of rocks to reach the toddler due to the treacherous terrain. Rayane was declared dead soon after being retrieved from the well, putting an end to a story that had the entire globe captivated for days.