Dubai: Two women were arrested in Morocco for allegedly luring a Gulf citizen on social media and filming him in compromising situation and then blackmailing him, local media reported.
According to Moroccan police, the two women were threatening to publish the content if he did not send them money. The Gulf citizen reported the case to Moroccan police, and an immediate investigation was launched accordingly.
Police investigations revealed that four people, including two university students, were involved in the crime and it turned out that they were using the same techniques with many victims.
Investigations also revealed the two girls were used as a bait to lure victims on social media, film them in compromising positions, and then blackmail them.
The four suspects will be referred to the public prosecution for legal actions.