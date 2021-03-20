Cairo: Two Egyptian men died while attempting to rescue a woman who had fallen into a large pickle cooking tank at a factory located north of the capital, local media reported.
The incident occurred in a village factory processing pickles in the province of Dakahlia, 110 kilometres north of Cairo.
A woman worker first slipped into the tank and when two male colleagues attempted to rescue her from the large container, they died, witnesses said.
The ages of the two men were given as 24 and 40 years. The woman, aged 40, was transferred to a local hospital. Her condition was said to be serious.
Local prosecutors ordered the owner of the factory located be kept in custody pending further investigations.