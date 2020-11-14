Cairo: Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the remand of a young man and a woman for four days pending further interrogation on charges of defaming Islam and Christianity, a local newspaper said Saturday.
The case is related to an online spat between a Christian man and a Muslim woman over offensive cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) that were published in France and provoked Muslim outrage, they added.
The case is being investigated by prosecutors in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia on an order from the country’s chief prosecutor Hamada Al Sawy, Al Shorouk newspaper added.
Massive claims have recently gone online accusing the Christian man of uploading offensive posts on the Prophet. A hashtag in Arabic reading “Put Joe Hany on Trial” also trended in Egypt after the suspect made the remarks, triggering an online outcry. A number of lawyers have also filed legal complaints accusing him of blasphemy.
In response, Hany reportedly told police in Ismailia that his Facebook page had been hacked and manipulated for anti-Prophet posts.