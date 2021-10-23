Dubai: A 27-year-old Tunisian woman has hanged herself after her family refused her marriage to an Egyptian lover, local media reported.
The woman was found dead hanging from the ceiling of her family’s home located in “Sayada” area of the coastal city of Monastir.
According to media reports, the young woman is said to have recently gone to the Egyptian embassy in Tunis to obtain documents that would enable her to travel to Egypt to get married to the Egyptian.
However, her mother rejected the idea of her travel to Egypt and her marriage proposal, leading to a heated argument. Later, the woman was found hanging in her house.
Over the past few months, Tunisia witnessed a worrying spike in suicide rates among young people, the elderly, and even children, which prompted sociologists to sound the alarm, stressing the need to find radical solutions to this phenomenon.
Recently, the Bardo area in the capital, Tunis, was shaken by a heinous crime, where a musician slit the throat of his wife and two sons before committing suicide.
According to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, committing suicide by hanging was the most common during the first six months of 2021 with 46.2%, followed by the suicide by burning with 26.9%.