Abu Dhabi: The Tunisian presidency says it has received a suspicious envelope containing unspecified powder, and that an investigation is underway.
President Kais Saied is fine and did not open the envelope, the presidency added. Local sources said the letter contained deadly ricin powder.
The sources gave no further details.
Ricin is a highly potent toxin produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant, Ricinus communis. A dose of purified ricin powder the size of a few grains of table salt can kill.
The announcement of receiving the suspicious envelope comes amid great political tension in the country and anti-government protests against widespread unemployment and social inequality.