CAIRO. An eastern Sudanese port city remained volatile after tribal clashes last week killed at least 37 people, including a child, activists said.

The fighting in Port Sudan, in the Red Sea province, erupted last Thursday between the Bani Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said late Monday at least 17 people of the 37 were killed by gunshots. More than 200 were wounded, including children.

The clashes came just days after the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-democracy movement and the generals who overthrew the country’s longtime autocrat Omar Al Bashir.

Sudan’s new joint military-civilian council on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Port Sudan, deployed troops to the area and sacked the provincial governor and its top security official.

Activist Thouiba al-Gallad said dozens of houses were burned in the violence in Port Sudan, 825km east of the capital, Khartoum. The clashes subsided after authorities declared a state of emergency and deployed more troops in the streets on Monday.

“There are lots of weapons,” said Al Gallad, warning that new fighting could flare up anytime.

Rebel groups in the Nuba Mountains and eastern Sudan condemned the violence, saying the clashes were “disgrace to the Sudanese revolution”.