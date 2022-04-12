Dubai: A Syrian man allegedly divorced his wife after she filmed washing dishes and shared the video on TikTok with a song suggesting he was totally under her control, local media reported.
The woman took advantage of her husband getting busy with cleaning the house and filmed him while standing in the kitchen, washing dishes.
She added a 'provocative' song to the video, which caused the husband to lose his temper and divorce his wife immediately after the clip went viral.
The song Mesaytara - which translates to ‘I am dominant’ or ‘I will control you’ - by the Syrian singer Lamis Kan was the main reason behind the couple’s divorce. The first part of the song goes:
‘I am dominant; you will be ruled under my strict instructions; ‘I will drive you crazy if you look at other girls on the street; ‘Yes, I’m dominant; ‘You’re my piece of sugar; ‘As long as you’re with me, you’ll walk under my command; ‘I’m arrogant, I’m arrogant.’
This is not the first time this song has led to a divorce. Two other divorce cases were reported in Iraq and Jordan.
Earlier last year, Baghdad recorded the fastest divorce case in the country after a groom divorced his bride during their wedding for playing the song.
It was reported that the bride was dancing to the rhythm of ‘Mesaytara’, which the groom and his family considered a provocation, so the groom entered into an argument with his bride and ended up divorcing her.