Dubai: A 3-year-old Syrian boy was has been mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in broad daylight, Syrian media reported.
According to the victim’s father, the child was attacked by dogs while playing during the day on a public road near a local farm the father was working in as a security guard.
“All of a sudden, I heard many dogs barking with my son terrifyingly screaming. I ran out to check the matter, but shockingly saw my son lying on the ground bleeding from his head, neck and hand,” the bereaved father said.
According to media reports, the father tried to save his son’s life and took him immediately to a nearby hospital but to no avail.