Dubai: A Syrian woman killed her husband with a razor blade after allegedly being mistreated for 35 years, local media reported.
According to the Syrian Minister of Interior, the woman has been arrested after being found guilty of intentionally killing her husband, who is in his 70s.
While being interrogated she tried to fabricate stories about the incident in order to mislead the police, but eventually admitted to killing her husband after 35 years of unhappy marriage during which she claimed she was humiliated, beaten and mistreated.
On the day of the incident, the woman said she slashed her husband with a razor in his hand and kept slashing him until she reached his neck.
After the victim fell to the ground, the perpetrator went to spend a night with her relatives to prove that she was outside the house. She then returned home as if nothing had happened in an attempt to hide her crime and claimed that her husband had committed suicide.