Dubai: A Syrian store owner in the northern governorate of Aleppo has beaten his 15-year-old employee to death for reporting late to work, the Syrian ministry of interior revealed.
In a statement on its official Facebook page, the Syrian ministry said that the boy had been transferred to the local hospital’s intensive care unit with intracranial hemorrhage and skull fractures, which the store owner claimed to had been caused by falling from a high area in the store.
According to the ministry’s statement, the store owner confessed to beating the juvenile with a hard plastic tube on his head several times because of constantly showing up late to work.
The statement said the perpetrator has been arrested and will be referred to the judiciary for further legal actions.