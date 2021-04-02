Dubai: Three Syrian brothers have been arrested for killing their sister and burying her before claiming she died of COVID-19, local media reported.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook account, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Qudsaya has received a tip-off about a woman who was believed to have been killed but was claimed by her family to have died naturally.
Accordingly, the family members were summoned and interrogated. One of the victim’s brothers admitted to shooting his sister in collaboration with two brothers.
Family dispute
He said that the three brutally beat their sister before shooting her. They then buried her immediately to delude the villagers and the authorities that her death was a result of COVID-19.
According to their confessions, a family dispute is suspected to be the reason for the crime. The three brothers were arrested and will be referred to public prosecution for further legal actions. The victim’s body was exhumed from the grave for forensic autopsy.