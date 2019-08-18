Both oppositoin and military get to choose five members and 11th is jointly chosen

Sudanese children wave small national flags as people celebrate outside the Friendship Hall in the capital Khartoum where generals and protest leaders signed a historic transitional constitution meant to pave the way for civilian rule in Sudan, on August 17, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Also in this package What next for Sudan one week after Al Bashir ouster

Khartoum: Sudan’s opposition coalition on Sunday named the five people it has chosen as civilian members of the country’s sovereign council to be sworn in on Monday, a source within the coalition told Reuters.

The Forces of Freedom and Change chose Aisha Mousa, Siddig Tower, Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, Hassan Sheikh Idris and Taha Othman Ishaq, the source said.