Dubai: A newborn baby was discovered abandoned in a black garbage bag, after being dragged along a city street by a stray dog. The deeply distressing incident was in the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.
A passing Lebanese citizen near the Tripoli municipality building noticed the dog dragging the bag and, upon hearing a moan, immediately investigated. He was shocked to discover a newborn baby inside, and quickly rushed the child to a nearby hospital. From there, the baby was transferred to the Tripoli government hospital by emergency and relief services.
The child was found to have scattered wounds all over her body, likely due to being dragged by the dog. Judicial investigations have been initiated to determine the circumstances of the incident and potentially reveal the child's identity.
Hector Hajjar, Minister of Social Affairs in the caretaker government, stated that the case is being closely coordinated with competent judicial authorities. "The newborn girl in Tripoli was taken to the hospital for the treatment of some minor wounds," Hajjar said.
He added that a secure center has been arranged for her shelter, ensuring her rights are protected and she can grow normally, taking into account her safety.
Photos of the child, showing scratches and wounds covering her body, have been circulating on social media, possibly inflicted by the stray dogs that roam the area at night. This incident has brought the city of Tripoli into the global spotlight, highlighting the critical issues of child abandonment and the welfare of stray animals.