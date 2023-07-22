Cairo: As the new season for Umrah or lesser pilgrimage began days ago in Saudi Arabia, authorities there have unveiled a set of guidelines for worshippers and pilgrims heading to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised the worshippers to avoid jostling and crowding at the mosque, home to the Holy Kaba. The faithful are also urged to give priority to women and the elderly at the site.
The ministry has stressed the necessity of observing order, following queues, and cooperating with security guards.
Millions of Muslims from around the world annually flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah and offer prayers.
Domestic and foreign Muslims are permitted to perform Umrah as its new season got underway on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic lunar year.
Around 10 million overseas Muslims are expected to undertake Umrah at the Grand Mosque during the new season.
Muslims, who cannot physically and financially afford the annual Hajj pilgrimage, head to Mecca to perform Umrah.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.
The kingdom has also announced that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.