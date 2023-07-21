Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that Saudi citizens will now be able to invite their friends to perform Umrah through a "personal visit" visa. The move aims to facilitate the visit of foreign friends for Umrah.
The ministry stated that the personal visit visa offers four key benefits: issuance for one or several trips, opportunity to perform Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet's mosque, exploration of various tourist spots across all regions and cities of Saudi Arabia, and a chance to visit historical sites and enriching destinations in the diverse cities of the kingdom.
The ministry further clarified that there are two types of visas available. The "one-trip personal visa" has a validity of 90 days with a 90-day stay, while the "multi-trip personal visa" remains valid for 365 days, permitting a 90-day stay.
Saudi citizens can apply for the "personal visa" through the visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further simplifying the process of inviting their friends for Umrah to Saudi Arabia.