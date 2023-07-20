Cairo: Saudi authorities are all set to welcome pilgrims from abroad to perform Umrah in the kingdom as the new season for lesser pilgrims gets underway with the onset of the new Islamic lunar year.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the pilgrims would arrive via all Saudi airports, ports and land crossings amid preparations to welcome them in partnership with different competent agencies.
It was not immediately clear when the first group of foreign pilgrims would arrive in the kingdom.
The ministry added that Muslims from outside the kingdom planning to undertake Umrah rites at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina can apply to obtain an electronic via the Nusuk platform https://www.nusuk.sa where they can also make their choices pertaining to housing, residence and transportation as well as access multilingual information and interactive maps round the clock.
Last week, the ministry announced the start of the Umrah season and issuance of related permits online for Saudi citizens and residents in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the annual Hajj rituals physically or financially, flock to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.
In recent months, the kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.
The kingdom has also announced that GCC expatriates are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.