1. Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah

Read more ➜

2. Pakistanis off to EU universities on scholarships

Pakistan ranks top in world for number of awarded scholarships this year

Read more ➜

3. Islamic New Year holiday for UAE private sector

It will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE

Read more ➜

4. Window-sitters: No work in office but will not quit

It is when a person is left to themselves at the workplace

Read more ➜

5. Demand for UAE Golden Visa, 2nd passport set to surge

Many are choosing to live in UAE even after receiving a second passport

Read more ➜