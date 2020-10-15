Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, glances to Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as he speaks during their meeting at the State Department, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Washington. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington Wednesday.

Prince Faisal discussed with Pompeo the historical strategic partnership between the two countries.

Aspects of cooperation on issues of mutual interest, developments in regional and international issues, and the two countries’ joint efforts to enhance international peace and security were also discussed.

Following the meeting, Pompeo said on Twitter that it was “past time” that Iran lived up to its commitment to global regulations regarding money laundering and financing of terror, calling on Tehran to ratify both the Palermo Convention and Terrorist Financing Convention.

Pompeo also praised American and Saudi relations, saying, “The US-Saudi partnership is critical as we confront Iran’s destabilising behaviour. We also share an interest in de-escalation in Yemen. Glad to meet with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on these regional security issues.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed the satisfaction of the leadership of the two countries about the level reached by bilateral relations, and the resulting constructive cooperation and strengthening of the security of the Gulf region, the Middle East and the world.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia, through its presidency of the G20, will seek, in cooperation with member states, including the United States, to achieve the objectives of the current session, and is looking forward to achieving success in the summit of the leaders of the group, set to be held virtually next month.

Prince Faisal indicated that the Saudi-American strategic dialogue meetings will discuss ways of strengthening the partnership between the two countries in a number of areas, including combating extremism and terrorism, strengthening military, security and economic cooperation, scientific and cultural exchange, and cooperation in Energy field.

He pointed to the threats in the region, including the Iranian regime’s continuing destabilising behavior, stressing that Iran’s nuclear and missile activities pose a major threat to the region, and that the Iranian regime is still funding the anti-Saudi parties.

He said: “The Iranian regime continues to provide financial support to terrorist groups and supply them with weapons, including in Yemen, where the Al Houthis launched more than 300 ballistic missiles and Iranian-made drones towards Saudi Arabia, and they also obstructed the delivery of aid to Yemen.”

For his part, the US Secretary of State said: “We held talks about regional security and how to preserve the safety of our people.”

He added: “It is no secret that Iran’s destabilising behavior threatens Saudi Arabia’s security and disrupts global trade, and this is evidenced by Iranian ballistic missile attacks on facilities Saudi oil in the fall of last year, and the Al Houthi’s continuous bombing of the kingdom’s territory using missiles, drones and other lethal technologies provided by the regime in Tehran.