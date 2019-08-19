Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman visiting Grand Mosque in Makkah, as he inspects expansions to the site, on Tuesday. Image Credit: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have reiterated the kingdom’s support for Sudan’s stability and security after the Sudanese military and the opposition signed a power-sharing deal that sets the stage for a civilian-led transition in the country.

Prince Mohammed made the pledge in separate phone calls he made to chief of Sudan’s newly created Sovereign Council ,Lieut. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, and leader of the opposition coalition Forces of Freedom and Change Ahmad Al Rabiah, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The Saudi crown prince offered in both calls congratulations to the Sudanese leaders on the historic agreement signed on Saturday in Khartoum, according to SPA.

“Sudan’s stability is an important part of the region’s stability,” the agency quoted Prince Mohammed as saying.

The Sudanese deal ends weeks of on-and-off negotiations between the country’s governing military and the opposition since the army deposed Sudan’s longtime ruler Omar Al Bashir in April after street protests.