Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have reiterated the kingdom’s support for Sudan’s stability and security after the Sudanese military and the opposition signed a power-sharing deal that sets the stage for a civilian-led transition in the country.
Prince Mohammed made the pledge in separate phone calls he made to chief of Sudan’s newly created Sovereign Council ,Lieut. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, and leader of the opposition coalition Forces of Freedom and Change Ahmad Al Rabiah, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported on Monday.
The Saudi crown prince offered in both calls congratulations to the Sudanese leaders on the historic agreement signed on Saturday in Khartoum, according to SPA.
“Sudan’s stability is an important part of the region’s stability,” the agency quoted Prince Mohammed as saying.
The Sudanese deal ends weeks of on-and-off negotiations between the country’s governing military and the opposition since the army deposed Sudan’s longtime ruler Omar Al Bashir in April after street protests.
The accord envisages a 39-month transition period culminating in elections. The Sovereign Council replaces the Transitional Military Council, which took over after Al Bashir’s ouster. A civilian-led government and a legislative body will also be set up as part of the transition deal.