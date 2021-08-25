Abu Dhabi: Saudi General Authority for Transport and its counterpart in Egypt have signed an agreement to organise the road transport of passengers and goods between the two countries.
The agreement allows private cars registered in either country to be driven in the other.
The cars must be driven by the owner, or someone delegated to drive, must not be used to drive passengers for a fee, must be registered in one of the countries and carry a valid driving license.
The vehicles, as well as their drivers and the passengers or goods they carry are subject to the laws and regulations in force in that country.
No cars of any type registered in one country are allowed engage in internal transport in the other country.