Geneva: The International Committee of the Red Cross said its Gaza office was 'damaged' by in a shell attack Friday that killed at least 22 people who had taken shelter around the compound.

The ICRC did not say who fired the "heavy calibre projectiles" but in a statement on the X platform said they "damaged the structure of the ICRC office," which is surrounded by hundreds of displaced persons living in tents.

It said 22 bodies and 45 wounded had been taken to a nearby Red Cross field hospital after the shelling, and there were "reports of additional casualties".

"Heavy-calibre projectiles landed within metres of the office and residences of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday afternoon," the statement said.

"Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures, of whose locations the parties to the conflict are aware and which are clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem, puts the lives of civilians and Red Cross staff at risk," said the body.

"This grave security incident is one of several in recent days," it added.