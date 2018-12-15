RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Friday as Israeli forces carried out fresh raids in the occupied West Bank, the health ministry said, as troops searched for a Palestinian who killed two soldiers a day earlier.
The 17-year-old killed was named by the ministry as Mahmoud Nakhla, who authorities said died after being shot in the stomach by Israeli regime fire near the Jalazone refugee camp in the central West Bank.
The Israeli regime did not immediately comment on the death, which came as soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters in multiple locations.
Occupation soldiers again entered the Al Bireh neighbourhood of the West Bank city of Ramallah where they carried out raids Thursday, an AFP journalist said, with residents saying they seized cameras from two buildings.
The regime was searching for the perpetrator of Thursday’s shooting in the West Bank, where 400,000 Israelis live in colonies alongside more than 2.5 million Palestinians.
It was the third deadly attack by Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank in two months and set off demonstrations by colonist groups against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose right wing regime depends on their support.