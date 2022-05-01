Dubai: An Iraqi man has come under fire after being seen shooting at a bottle he asked his daughter to hold up with her mouth.
A horrific video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking anger among users who appealed to authorities to take action against the careless father for endangering the life of his own daughter.
In the video, the man tells viewers that he will be entertaining them with a “small activity” and show them his marksmanship.
He asked his little daughter to hold a glass bottle with her mouth without moving, then he fired with an AK-47 towards his daughter and hit the bottle.