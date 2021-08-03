People place white roses on portraits of victims of last year's Beirut port blast as Lebanon marks one year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, on August 3, 2021. Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: For Solange El Rassi, a Lebanese resident of the UAE, time stopped at 6.07am on August 4, 2020.

“Today and every day, our hearts and minds are with the families of martyrs who are still living under the weight of this tragedy that shook the world,” she said.

Solange El Rassi Image Credit: Supplied

“Tomorrow marks the first anniversary of the Beirut port blast, which was one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in modern history, and whoever is responsible and for what interest or goal, it does not matter anymore, the most important thing is that they destroyed the heart of our country our capital, killed more than 200 souls, suspended the lives of thousands, and stole what remained of the dreams and hopes of the Lebanese.”

She added: “As a Lebanese, the events of this day are still stuck in my head. I remember every second of that day, how I received the news and the first scenes every single detail as if it’s today.

“I was traumatised and I suffered from insomnia for about a month and I had a lot of nightmares. What made the issue more difficult for us as expatriates residing outside the homeland is our first visit to our beloved city after this horrific day, I remember how I refused to visit the site of the explosion or even pass by its side so I don’t see the bitter and painful reality.

“I don’t want to see a different picture of Beirut, this beautiful, wonderful, radiant city that it’s still stuck in my head since the childhood. To this day, I have not seen the site of the explosion with my own eyes. I might be living in denial watching Lebanon suffer the throes of an economic crisis, marked by the extreme devaluation of the Lebanese pound, which has led to more unrest and shortages of essential goods.

“I hope that these dark days will clear away from my country and that we all return to celebrate with our people the blessings of life.”

Lara Geadah Image Credit: Supplied

Lara Geadah, another resident, said, “I don’t feel great at all... I feel to this day, that we are totally displaced as Lebanese. I feel like we have to work three, four, five times as hard just to prove ourselves.

“I think the Lebanese people are very talented individuals who are so well educated. We have fantastic schools, universities and we have contributed much to the world. We are also funny, witty, smart and hardworking, but I feel like we can’t enjoy our country the way we used to. It was such a sad day for me and my family when I heard about the blast, but I felt so blessed when so many friends reached out and asked about my family. Thankfully everything is ok. We are doing fine. I really hope Lebanon moves in the right direction soon and that we can enjoy our beautiful country.”

Osama Itani Image Credit: Supplied

Osama Itani added: “Honestly, it is heartbreaking and disappointing to see that after an entire year has passed from the blast that Lebanon was still not able to rise from its ashes. I feel like we are still being suffocated from the corrupt government. It was such a shock to hear about the blast a year ago and I still remember when I first saw the video just how surprised I was. I hope one day Lebanon can live up to what we want it to be.”