A pharmacist sits on a stretcher holding a sign reading in Arabic "no gasoline = no ambulance" while others stands by holding signs reading reading (left to right) "no electricity = no hospital" and "no vaccine = no treatment" as they stage a demonstration in the Achrafieh district of Lebanon's capital Beirut. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Hospitals are struggling to operate amid life-threatening power cuts and telecom outages in the north Lebanon region of Akkar where a fuel tank explosion killed at least 28 people this week.

Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalised region that has long suffered from an ailing power grid but that is now grappling with an unprecedented crisis amid severe diesel shortages.

The outages come less than two days after a fuel tank exploded in the village of Al Tleil, scorching people clamouring to fill petrol that the army was distributing.

Around 80 people, including several soldiers, were injured, many of them with severe burns, which overwhelmed hospitals.

Meanwhile, the parliament will convene on Friday to discuss what to do about a fuel crisis that has brought much of the country to a halt and sparked deadly violence.

Speaker Nabih Berri called the session to discuss “appropriate action” over crippling fuel shortages, a crunch point in a two-year financial meltdown that marks Lebanon’s worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired near a Beirut petrol station during a dispute over gasoline, a security source said.

Gunmen opened fire on soldiers who had detained a man who tried to fill his car by force. The station caught fire.

The steadily worsening fuel crisis has hit a low in the last week, with power blackouts forcing some hospitals, bakeries, and businesses to scale down or close.

Fuel shortages since the start of summer have aggravated hardship in Lebanon, a country of more than six million that is in the throes of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.

Without the diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and even the country’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations or close entirely in light of outages lasting up to 22 hours a day.

In Akkar, hospitals still storing corpses of victims charred in Sunday’s fuel tank blast were left without power, internet, and working landlines, as health officials pleaded for help from the authorities.

“We have a stock of 700 litres (almost 185 gallons) of diesel fuel which will last for only one day,” said Riad Rahal, the director of Rahal Hospital in the Akkar town of Halba.

The nearby El Youssef hospital also had enough stock of diesel to last until Wednesday morning and no working phone lines, said Nathaline El Chaar, assistant to the director.

“Since yesterday landlines have been out of service... and we are trying hard to secure diesel,” she told AFP.

She said the hospital’s diesel provider had delayed deliveries fearing attacks on a north Lebanon highway where incidents in recent days have seen angry groups seize fuel from trucks.

The official National News Agency on Tuesday said diesel fuel shortages and power outages at the Ogero telecom provider forced it to cut internet, landlines and mobile phone services in several parts of Akkar, effectively paralysing banks, businesses, and state offices.