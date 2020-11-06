Cairo: War-devastated Syria Friday plunged into a nationwide power outage due to a technical problem, the government said.
“A breakdown in the network has resulted in general electricity blackout,” Minister of Electricity Ghassan Al Zamel said, according to the Syrian News Agency SANA.
“Work is under way to return the electric current to all generating plants,” he added.
SANA reported that electricity began to gradually return.
“Maintenance teams are working to bring electricity back to normal during the next few hours,” the agency quoted a source at the ministry as saying.
Syria is in the grip of severe economic hardships amid a destructive war of nearly 10 years.