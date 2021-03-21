Dubai: A 42-year-old muezzin has been sentenced to death in Algeria for stabbing and slitting the throat of his wife - who was pregnant with twins - in a crime that shocked Algerian society, local media reported. She was 39.
The convict is a father of four and had married the victim 10 years ago.
The crime dates back to mid-October 2019 when the perpetrator took his four children to a separate room so that they would not see the crime. He then returned to his pregnant wife and stabbed her four times in different parts of her body before slitting her throat.
The main reason for the crime is believed to be severe and continuous disagreements between the couple.
The competent court in Algeria charged the killer with premeditated murder and sentenced him to death.
During the trial session, the accused claimed that he had a neurological disease and other chronic diseases, but the medical report refuted his claims.
Initial investigations indicated that the perpetrator confessed that he threatened his wife with death, and admitted that he had prepared to commit his crime in advance after he hid the knife in his bedroom.