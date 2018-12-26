His court appearance marked Mubarak’s first encounter with Mursi, an Islamist who was ousted by the army in mid-2013 following enormous protests against his rule. Mursi and 27 other defendants mostly from his now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood are charged with orchestrating a mass jail escape during the chaos that followed the anti-Mubarak revolt. Some fugitives included members of Hamas and the Iran-allied Hezbollah movement, who were imprisoned in Egypt at the time.