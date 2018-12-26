Cairo: Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak Wednesday made a rare public appearance since his release from prison more than a year ago and showed up at a Cairo court.
The 90-year-old appeared walking with help of a stick into the Cairo Criminal Court to testify in the retrial of his now-deposed successor Mohammad Mursi in a mass prison escape during the 2011 uprising that forced Mubarak to resign.
Mubarak looked alert and partially grey-haired as he answered questions posed by Mohammad Sherine, the chief judge of the court session held at a police institution for security reasons.
Mubarak told the court that in the early days of the 2011 uprising, the then chief of the intelligence service Omar Sulaiman informed him that around 800 gunmen had infiltrated from Gaza Strip through tunnels into Egypt in order to help the Muslim Brotherhood in “fomenting chaos” in the country.
“The infiltrators attacked prisons and police stations. They attacked squares and opened fire from the tops of buildings,” Mubarak told the court in a televised session.
He added the infiltrators had broken into prisons and freed inmates belonging to the Brotherhood, Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement at the time when the country’s security system collapsed.
Mubarak declined to answer some questions without permission from the army saying they are related to Egypt’s national security.
“Get me permission and I’ll tell you everything,” he addressed the presiding judge.
The former president has rarely been seen in public since March 2017 when a top court cleared him of charges of involvement in killing hundreds of protesters during the 2011 revolt.
His court appearance marked Mubarak’s first encounter with Mursi, an Islamist who was ousted by the army in mid-2013 following enormous protests against his rule. Mursi and 27 other defendants mostly from his now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood are charged with orchestrating a mass jail escape during the chaos that followed the anti-Mubarak revolt. Some fugitives included members of Hamas and the Iran-allied Hezbollah movement, who were imprisoned in Egypt at the time.
In June 2015, a criminal court sentenced Mursi and other co-defendants including the Brotherhood head Mohammad Badie to death in this case. In November 2016, the Court of Cassation, Egypt’s top appeals tribunal, overturned the verdicts and ordered a retrial that started in March.